Key 49ers Player Listed As Questionable For NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers figure to lean on their rushing attack, like usual, when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

But the team might not have its full stable of running backs available.

The 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the matchup on their final injury report, according to David Lombardi of the Athletic. Mitchell, who has a groin injury, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday before taking the field in a limited capacity on Friday.

"Elijah Mitchell and Ambry Thomas are questionable for the 49ers," Lombardi tweeted. "Christian McCaffrey is full-go for the NFC Championship Game."

The good news for the 49ers is that Christian McCaffrey, Mitchell's teammate in the backfield, is not listed on the injury report. McCaffrey missed Wednesday's practice with a calf injury that appeared to hobble him during last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. However, he assured reporters this week that he'll take the field.

Mitchell missed 12 games during the regular season due to a combination of injuries. He carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards against the Cowboys and caught a touchdown during the 49ers' Wild Card win over the Seahawks.

If Mitchell is unable to suit up, Kyle Shanahan could split his carries between McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, the dual-threat wide receiver who has been known to line up at tailback. Samuel was limited in practices this week due to an ankle issue but is also not listed on the final injury report. Rookie Jordan Mason could see some more snaps, as well.

Quite a few analysts, including Kirk Herbstreit, have predicted that the 49ers' path to victory Sunday is running the ball effectively. Doing so would protect seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy from having to do too much against a defense that led the league in both passing yards allowed and sacks this season.

Having both McCaffrey and Mitchell available would certainly help the team to do so. The Eagles are currently favored by 2.5 points, per DraftKings.