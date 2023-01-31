Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Word To Describe Houston Texans' Coaching Hire

At nearly the same time this afternoon, news broke of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as the team's next head coach and the Houston Texans bringing DeMeco Ryans aboard.

While Payton is already a decorated coach with a Super Bowl victory under his belt and Ryans has yet to serve as a head coach, Ryans' arrival in Houston was met with similar fanfare.

A cherished member of the Texans during his playing career, Ryans further bolstered his coaching credibility as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The football world has almost unanimously praised the Texans' hire, including a prominent voice from ESPN's College GameDay.

"Stud," was all that Kirk Herbstreit had to say on the noteworthy signing. Concise and to the point.

Herbstreit is a pillar of ESPN's college football crew, first joining the network in 1996. From that time on, he got to enjoy watching Ryans flourish with the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2002 to 2005. Herbstreit became a regular on NFL broadcasts this year, as well, calling Thursday Night Football games alongside Al Michaels for Amazon Prime.

Herbstreit was hardly the only one at ESPN to laud the hiring. Analyst Marcus Spears added his thoughts, giving similarly high praise to the Texans.

"Dare I say: The Houston Texans finally got it right," Spears said. "I'm excited about that. I'm excited about DeMeco Ryans shifting the culture in Houston."