Kirk Herbstreit Has Classy Message For Joseph Ossai

Joseph Ossai's late hit on Patrick Mahomes cost the Bengals a chance at reaching the Super Bowl.

Ossai's penalty, committed with under 10 seconds left, pushed Kansas City into field goal range. Harrison Butker made him pay with a 45-yarder with three seconds left to pull the Chiefs ahead 23-20.

Ossai was, understandably, bawling on the sideline bench after the game.

Hopefully Kirk Herbstreit's classy message for him will cheer the Bengals defender up a bit.

"Hang in there @joseph_ossai," Herbstreit said on Twitter. "You played your ass off all night-tough play late but that’s football. Y’all will be back again-All the best!"

Well said, Kirk. We're sure that will help Ossai in the coming week.

The reality is football is a game of mistakes. The team that makes less generally ends up on top, like the Chiefs did tonight.

With that being said, Ossai and the Bengals still have plenty to be proud of. Reaching an NFL conference title game is nothing to overlook.

But the sting of defeat this late in the postseason is almost as bad as losing in the Super Bowl itself.

The Chiefs take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl in two weeks.