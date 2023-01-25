Kyle Shanahan Announces Update on Arrested 49ers Player

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has made his first public comments about defensive end Charles Omenihu's arrest.

Omenihu was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend on Monday, according to the San Jose (Calif.) Police Department. He was placed in the Santa Clara County jail and posted his own bail. He was served with an emergency protective restraining order.

The NFL said in a statement Wednesday that the incident will be reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy and that there is no change with Omenihu's status.

Shanahan further supported that notion when he announced Omenihu will stay with the 49ers and be available to play while the legal proceedings are ongoing.

With that, Omenihu is expected to play in the upcoming NFC Championship on Sunday. As it stands, the only component that could keep Omenihu sidelined is the oblique injury he sustained during the divisional round against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Monday, Shanahan said Omenihu was “day to day” with his injury.

Omenihu posted a career-high 4.5 sacks this season and contributed two more plus a forced fumble in the wild-card playoff victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.