Kyle Shanahan Is Getting Crushed For Not Throwing Challenge Flag

The first drive of today's NFC Conference Championship game set the tone for the afternoon. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles marched 66 yards down the field en route to a quick 7-0 advantage.

But the Eagles were bailed out by San Francisco on the touchdown drive. The key first down on the drive was a 29-yard yard catch by DeVonta Smith. The Eagles hurried to their next snap, preventing San Francisco from challenging the play.

Had Kyle Shanahan and company challenged, replays would have shown that Smith didn't have possession of the ball.

49ers fans and pundits alike were in disbelief that their team didn't have the presence of mind to challenge this potentially game-altering reception.

"Calling BS on the claim that the NFL's expedited replay process didn't see the key angle on the Devonta Smith play," critiqued Pro Football Talk. "The league office has a 'Hawk-eye' system, which gives it immediate access to all angles captured by the broadcast network."

Tony Jones of The Athletic was similarly critical.

"Kyle Shanahan cost the Niners seven points cause that should’ve been an easy challenge. That didn’t look like a clean catch in real time, much less on replay."

Corey Clark was among those shocked at Shanahan's choice not to challenge the catch.

"I know I’m not nearly as smart as Shanahan. But if I see a WR make an impossible catch near the sideline and then immediately signal his team to snap the ball quickly...I’m going to challenge the catch. Especially in the first half when timeouts don’t matter as much."