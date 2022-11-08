Lamar Jackson Shares Heartfelt Moment With Young Fan Who Has A Heart Condition

© Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson has amazed a lot of people with his play on the football field through the years.

But the Baltimore Ravens quarterback may never elicit another reaction like he got from a young fan whom he visited recently.

Video made the rounds on social media Tuesday of Jackson surprising a Ravens fan named Landon who has a heart condition.

When Jackson enters the room, Landon immediately springs from his seat and gives the fifth-year quarterback a long hug.

The visit from Jackson brought Landon to tears. His mother can be heard in the background of the video saying "he had no clue."

Landon doesn't speak in the video, but his reaction illustrates how much meeting Jackson in person meant to him.

No specifics have been reported about Landon's heart condition or prognosis, but major props to Jackson for easing the burden on him and his family for at least for one unforgettable day.