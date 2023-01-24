Listen: Tom Brady Had NSFW Response To Question About His Future

Everyone wants to know about Tom Brady's plans for the 2023 NFL season.

One co-host on his podcast, Let's Go, appears to be no different.

When asked by Jim Gray about his decision-making process for the coming year, an agitated Brady shut down the question.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to [expletive] do, I'd have already [expletive] done it. Ok? I'm taking it a day at a time."

When Gray tried to break the tension by mentioning it was the question on everyone's mind, Brady appeared to let his guard down, saying "I appreciate your asking."

While Brady was clearly agitated in giving his response, the future Hall of Famer's demeanor is understandable.

The 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers only made the postseason by winning the league-worst NFC South. The ill-fated campaign was the only season of Brady's career in which his team finish below .500.

Following a year in which he completed a well-publicized divorce from Gisele Bundchen, many will understand that 2022 is a year Brady will want to forget about.

As much as Brady would like questions about his future to stop, fans won't be able to help themselves. The seven-time Super Bowl champ has been linked to teams ranging from the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders.

He would be 46 years old entering next season, but plenty of teams would love to have Tom Brady at the helm. One thing is for sure, though: He'll take his time in arriving at that decision.