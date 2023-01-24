Look: 2 Raiders' Stars Could Be On The Move This Offseason, Per Report

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has been busy on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the NFL reporter surprised the football world by announcing that Las Vegas was one of "about three teams" Tom Brady would consider joining next season.

In order for Brady to land with the Raiders, though, the Vegas franchise will likely need to restructure some deals and move on from some players.

According to Fowler, Raiders' tight end Darren Waller and wideout Hunter Renfrow are two of the players NFL teams will "keep an eye on" this offseason.

Renfrow, 27, and Waller, 30, have both been Raiders for their entire NFL careers.

The former, Renfrow, was a fifth-round pick out of Clemson in the 2019 NFL Draft. Waller, a Raiders' sixth-round selection, joined Las Vegas in the spring of 2015.

Each has made one Pro Bowl appearance as a member of the Raiders, with Renfrow's nomination coming in 2021 and Waller's in 2020. The former Georgia Tech tight end also finished third in the Comeback Player of the Year award race in 2019.

Waller signed a new contract with Las Vegas prior to the start of the 2022 season. He inked a three-year, $51 million dollar extension that could theoretically keep him in Vegas until 2026.

Renfrow also signed a contract extension with the Raiders this past offseason. His new deal ties the receiver to Las Vegas through the 2024 season, unless he's traded, of course.

We'll keep an eye out for transactions involving the Raiders over the next few days and weeks.