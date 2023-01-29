Look: 49ers' 'Boombox' Entrance In Philly Is Going Viral

The San Francisco 49ers have their hands full with this afternoon's NFC Conference Championship showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But if the team was stressed entering Lincoln Financial Field, they didn't show it. Exiting their clubhouse with an oversized boombox blaring "Won't Step On Me," by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the team demonstrated a defiant attitude on the road.

The video, posted by David Lombardi of The Athletic, further hyped up an already wired 49ers fanbase.

"It’s hard for me to root against this greatness," tweeted one user.

"INJECT THIS INTO MY VEINS AHHHHHHHHHHHHH," exclaimed another fan.

Another fan noticed this changed demeanor, observing "I don’t think they’ve ever been this hyped."

The onus will be on Brock Purdy and the 49ers to translate this pre-game bravado into on-field results. As of this writing, San Francisco trails in the game's early going.