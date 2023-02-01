Look: 49ers Star Gave Gift To Brock Purdy Tuesday

Brock Purdy received some tough news this week, with reports indicating that he tore the UCL in his throwing elbow during the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

The injury diagnosis casts doubt upon Purdy's place in the 49ers' quarterback plans for 2023. Purdy, the seventh-round rookie, had looked until Sunday like the favorite to start behind center for the team after winning each of his first seven starts following an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo.

While there's no guarantee of that now, it's clear that Purdy at least won the respect of his teammates this season.

Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury posted an Instagram video that showed star 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel presenting Purdy with one of his jerseys following the team's season-ending media conference on Tuesday. The jersey had not only Samuel's autograph on it but a lengthy message of support.

"Once reporters finished questioning — and, in some cases, consoling — 49ers Brock Purdy, wide receiver Deebo Samuel stopped by to gift Purdy a jersey that was autographed with a custom message, that read in part: 'I’m so proud of you, proud of how you handled business. Stay up. Keep getting better. Future is bright.'” -- Cam Inman

Purdy, the last player drafted in last spring's NFL Draft, started the season as the 49ers' third-string option behind Garoppolo and Trey Lance. After taking over for Garoppolo, he completed better than 67 percent of his passes and threw 13 touchdowns versus four interceptions.

While it's currently unclear whether Purdy will be healthy for the start of the 2023 season or who he'll be competing against for the starting job — some have speculated that the 49ers could bring in a free agent such as Tom Brady — he'll have the confidence of the rest of the team.