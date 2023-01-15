Look: Aaron Donald Updated His Social Media Profile Again

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald has made waves among Rams fans today, and he's done so just by making a couple of small edits to his Twitter bio.

Initially, Donald set off alarms by changing his bio to read, "former NFL D Linemen for the Rams."

Quite a loaded statement. Was Donald announcing his retirement, or signaling his intent to move on from the Rams?

The nine-time Pro Bowler added further confusion with his latest bio update.

Interesting. Donald's bio no longer reads as if he's stepping away from the game altogether, but the word "former" carries heavy weight here. However one reads this amended bio, Donald is hardly giving a hearty endorsement to the future of his playing career.

Fans have wondered aloud whether Donald would retire over the offseason, though this decision may have been impacted by Sean McVay's choice to remain the team's head coach.

If it's any indication, Aaron Donald wife, Erica, seemingly thinks fans are making much ado about nothing. She posted a meme of The Office character Michael Scott saying "Chillax."