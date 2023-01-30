Look: Aaron Donald's Tweet During 49ers Game Is Going Viral

Just a day shy of the one-year anniversary of the Los Angeles Rams winning the NFC Championship, Aaron Donald took delight in watching the San Francisco 49ers get eliminated again.

Tweeting a GIF of himself celebrating last season's Super Bowl victory, Donald simultaneously enraged Niners fans while bringing back a pleasant memory for Rams supporters.

Donald's offseason has been an adventurous one. The 9-time Pro Bowler was thought to have considered retirement, or a change of scenery, but recently put an end to speculation. On Jan. 18th, Donald announced he'd return to the Rams, defiantly tweeting "never said I wasn't [returning to Los Angeles]."

When Donald does return for another season with the Rams, he'll have 49ers players and fans to contend with. Fortunately, his own fanbase enjoys Donald's brand of trash talk.

"Knowing Aaron Donald’s hatred for the 49ers is as strong as mine brings me joy," one fan wrote.

"Aaron Donald’s Twitter game is as savage as his play on the field," added another fan.

Another user deployed Donald's brand of schadenfreude, tweeting "me watching the 9ers downfall" along with an image of Donald enjoying a cocktail.

Donald's tweet surely rankled members of the 49ers, but fortunately they'll have a full offseason to get ready to make Donald eat his words.