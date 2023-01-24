Look: Aaron Rodgers Addresses Swirling Trade Rumors On Tuesday

Aaron Rodgers hears all the trade rumors, but only he knows if they'll be a quarterback to trade.

Rodgers has yet to officially announce if he is returning to the gridiron for his 19th NFL season in 2023, but fans and media already started speculating which uniform he'll wear next season, pending a trade from Green Bay.

Pat McAfee asked Rodgers on Tuesday if he will return. Rodgers didn't give McAfee an inch of what he plans to do.

"I don't care where it's coming from or who said it, they're entitled to their opinion..." Rodgers said. "It doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my day-to-day."

Rodgers turned the question on its head, talking about narratives the media creates. He said since the COVID-19 pandemic, he's been painted as a villain, though that doesn't bother him.

Throughout the 2021 season, Rogers intentionally misled the public by saying he was "immunized" against COVID-19 after being asked by a reporter about his vaccination status.

"I'd been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it," Rodgers said on Joe Rogan's podcast. "And I had come to the conclusion I'm gonna say, 'I've been immunized.' And if there's a follow-up, then talk about my process. But, [I] thought there's a possibility that I say 'I'm immunized,' maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don't."

McAfee's question, like this article, was supposed to address whether or not Rodgers will play next season, but again, it seems Rodgers intentionally chose to mislead the public.