Look: Aaron Rodgers Discusses Timeline For His Decision On 2023 Season

Aaron Rodgers plans to play "will he, won't he" for a few weeks longer.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback will make a decision on whether or not he will return to play in the 2023 season or retire fairly soon. During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he'll feel more confident in a few weeks — at least two — about a decision.

"I wouldn't say weighing heavy [on my mind], I don't think that's the right description of it..." Rodgers said. "I can't make a decision until after the Super Bowl, at the earliest, because there's still football going on, No. 1. No. 2, it ain't about me. It's about the Chiefs and the Eagles still playing and the great seasons they've had."

The 39-year-old took a step back from his MVP form in 2022, completing 350 of 542 passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. He added 94 yards and a score on the ground.

Rodgers has also been tied to trade rumors since the end of the regular season. The Packers could look to trade Rodgers to make room for Jordan Love to step into the starting role, but Rodgers said that he’s not worrying about who he might play for until he arrives at a decision about whether or not to retire.