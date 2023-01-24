Look: AFC, NFC Championship Referee Assignments Revealed

The NFC Championship and AFC Championship matchups are set, and so are the referee assignments.

John Hussey will work the NFC Championship game at 3 p.m. ET, when the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to battle the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ron Torbert will ref the AFC Championship at 6:30 p.m. ET, when the Cincinnati Bengals kick off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Both No. 1 seeds — the Eagles and Chiefs — advanced to their respective divisional championships.

Hussey has been an NFL official since 2002. In his 21 seasons, eight as a referee, Hussey's worked 16 playoff games. He's worked six wild-card games, five divisional-round matchups, four conference championships and one Super Bowl (as a line judge).

Hussey joined the NFL after officiating at the college level for the Western Athletic Conference and the Pac-10 Conference, now the Pac-12.

Torbert has been an NFL official since 2010 and was a referee during Super Bowl LVI last year, although this is his first Championship Sunday assignment. He's in his 13th season and ninth as referee. This is his 11th playoff assignment, previously working three wild-card games, six divisional-round matchups and one Super Bowl.

Torbert worked for NFL Europe during the 2007 season before he was hired by the NFL in 2010 as a side judge. He was promoted to referee in 2014.

In an era where NFL fans know which refs bring what to the table, and rarely like any of them, all four franchises are likely to make their feelings about each ref known on gameday.