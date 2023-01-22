Look: Andy Reid Made NFL History On Saturday

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional round on Saturday, and their coach just so happened to break an NFL record in the process.

With Kansas City's win today, according to NFL insider Field Yates, Reid became the first head coach in league history to win 10 playoff games with two different franchises.

Reid, before taking over as the head coach in Kansas City in 2013, spent the first 14 years of his NFL coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He led Philadelphia to 10 playoff victories between 2000 and 2008 and even led the Eagles to an NFC Championship game victory in 2004.

Now with Kansas City, Reid and the Chiefs have done nothing but win football games together.

Since 2015, Reid's third year with the team, Kansas City hasn't finished a season with less than 10 wins. They've won 12 or more games six times during that stretch, and have won 14 games in two of those seasons.

Congratulations to Andy Reid for making NFL history tonight.