Look: Arizona Cardinals Hired New General Manager On Monday

Arizona Cardinals fans haven't experienced much positivity lately.

Early in December, franchise quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL. It cut his 2022 campaign short and ended any remaining hopes for a Cardinals' late-season playoff push, as well.

Then, just last week, Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and allowed long-time general manager Steve Keim to step down from his post in order to focus on his health.

Based on an update from the Arizona franchise today, however, Cardinals Nation may finally have something to be optimistic about.

Per the Cardinals' official Twitter account this Monday, Arizona has hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's next general manager.

Ossenfort joins Arizona this offseason after finishing a three-year stint as the Titans' director of player personnel.

Before his most recent venture in Tennessee, though, Ossenfort spent 15 years in various scouting positions with New England. Starting his Patriots' tenure as a personnel assistant, Ossenfort rose all the way up to New England's director of college scouting.

Now with the Cardinals, Ossenfort's first task as GM will likely be deciding on Arizona's next head coach.

After that, he and the Cardinals will need to analyze the team's quarterback situation. Current starter Kyler Murray will be coming off a torn ACL next season and recently signed a behemoth five-year, $230,500,000 contract with the Arizona franchise.

The Cardinals will be selecting No. 3 overall in the upcoming NFL draft. Nailing this year's set of picks would go along way in keeping Ossenfort's job safe for the future.

Until then, though, congratulations to Monti for becoming the Cardinals' newest general manager.