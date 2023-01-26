Look: Betting Line Makes Major Shift After Patrick Mahomes Update

Kansas City Chiefs fans got encouraging news on Wednesday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose sprained ankle has been the hottest topic in the NFL this week, participated fully in the team's first practice of the week. Mahomes also reassured reporters that he will take the field when the Chiefs look to avenge last season's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

It wasn't just Chiefs and Bengals fans who took notice. Las Vegas oddsmakers have adjusted the point spread for the game quite a bit in the past 24 hours.

Wednesday morning, the Bengals were listed by most sports books as one-point favorites over the Chiefs. By Thursday, the Chiefs were the ones favored by a point, per DraftKings.

NFL fans on Twitter believe it wasn't just Mahomes' participation in Wednesday's practice, but the fact that he was filmed walking without a boot and jogging around the practice field that shifted the line.

Of course, the latest movement comes after the Chiefs opened as favorites but saw the line swing in favor of the Bengals following Mahomes' injury.

"Crazy how people pretend Mahomes isn't good but the line swings over 3 points both ways because of Mahomes alone," one Chiefs fan tweeted.

"They seen Mahomes stretching and walking now the spread switch back to Chiefs winning that quick," another fan wrote.

We'll see whether the Chiefs' practice Thursday brings more news about Mahomes' ankle — and thus more changes to the point spread.