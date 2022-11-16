Look: Bill Cowher Is Trending For What He Said About Jeff Saturday

Bill Cowher © Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a lot of shock and outrage expressed around the NFL in the past week after the Indianapolis Colts made the stunning decision to hire former center Jeff Saturday as interim head coach to replace the fired Frank Reich.

Saturday, a TV analyst for ESPN until that time, had never coached at the college or professional level prior to taking the job.

The most impassioned rant came from former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher.

Cowher, now a member of The NFL Today on CBS, unloaded on Colts owner Jim Irsay's decision to hire Saturday on the network's NFL pregame show Sunday morning.

"I’m speaking on behalf of the coaching profession," Cowher said. "I know for a fact that Jeff Saturday was offered an opportunity to become an assistant coach with the Indianapolis Colts multiple times in the last four years. He declined, citing that he had a TV job and wanted to spend more time with his family. I get it. I get it. Coaching is about commitment and it’s about sacrifice. It’s not just a job, it’s a lifestyle. That being said, Jeff Saturday has taken a job this year as a consultant for the Indianapolis Colts. And he’s talked to them weekly from his home in Atlanta. Now to find out on Monday, in that short period of time, he’s now the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, overseeing a staff that he chose not to (join) because of the lifestyle. Jeff Saturday talked about, in his first press conference, the fact that he’s going to use this second half as an opportunity to build his resume, to see whether or not he can coach in the future. I say to that, what about the assistants on the staff right now? The guys that were there in training camp? The guys that were there early in the morning and late at night? The guys that have gone through the first six weeks in that building. Guys like Gus Bradley, Scotty Montgomery, like John Fox? Don’t they deserve the opportunity? For an owner to hire a head coach who’s never been an assistant at the college level or the pro level and to oversee very much a lot of candidates who are qualified for that job, as we see in Steve Wilks, an opportunity to build a resume. It’s a disgrace to the coaching profession. And regardless of how this thing plays out, what happened in Indianapolis is a travesty."

Cowher, who spent 15 seasons as the head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl with the franchise, took the most issue with the fact that Saturday turned down the opportunity to become an assistant coach, generally the proving ground for head coaching candidates, yet he still got a shot at the head job before the assistants on the Colts' staff.

He's far from the only person around the league to take issue with the hire, as former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas and former Steelers safety Ryan Clark expressed similar sentiments.

While Cowher may have a point, he's gotten quite a bit of pushback, both from Colts fans and from people who have enjoyed seeing an NFL franchise straying from the beaten path.

The fact that Saturday led the Colts to a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his NFL debut has only provided more ammo for those people. Two days later, Cowher's name is trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

"I love Bill Cowher," Pittsburgh sports radio host Colin Dunlap tweeted. "Love the guy. But he sounded like someone in the Old Boys' Network doing anything he can to make sure to not let the secret out — there's another way to do it than going through the Old Boys' Network."

"Coaching win percentage -

Bill Cowher: .623

Jeff Saturday: 1.00" -- SchminLogan12

Even Irsay, while he didn't single out Cowher specifically, took to social media to take a shot at those who had criticized his hire following the Colts' win.

"All you critics," Irsay tweeted, "... you criticize all of us in the NFL for losing... When we make moves to win... you act so righteous! 'Who You Crappin...' Just Win, Baby!!"

The debate around Saturday's hire has made the Colts one of the more compelling sub-.500 NFL teams in recent memory.

Saturday will face a much tougher test to remain undefeated as a head coach when the Colts host the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.