Look: Brett Maher Video Is Going Viral Ahead Of Cowboys-49ers

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher warms up ahead of Cowboys-49ers.

The Dallas Cowboys' wild-card victory was a nightmare for kicker Brett Maher.

The veteran kicker missed four straight extra points before finally making his fifth attempt. Luckily, the misses didn't cost Dallas as it went on to beat Tampa Bay 31-14.

There was speculation Jerry Jones and Co. would look to make a kicking change ahead of Sunday's playoff bout against the 49ers. But all signs indicate Maher will get his second chance this evening.

A video of Maher visualizing a field-goal attempt at Levi's Stadium is going viral this Sunday afternoon.

"Kicker Brett Maher is the first Cowboys player on the field, visualizing the chances that may come today vs. 49ers at Levi’s Stadium," said Michael Gehlken.

It looks like Brett Maher is getting locked in. Hopefully he can bounce back on Sunday.

Today's playoff battle between the Niners and Cowboys is expected to be the best game of the weekend.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.