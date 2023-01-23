Look: Brett Maher's First Extra-Point Attempt Is Blocked

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher

The Cowboys officially have a huge problem on their hands.

Brett Maher, the Cowboys kicker who missed four extra-point attempts last week vs. the Bucs, just missed his first attempt at Levi's Stadium.

Maher's attempt was blocked by the Niners' special teams unit. But even if it made it through the first line of defense, it looks like it would have missed to the left by about 10 feet.

The Cowboys can't let Maher kick again today. It might cost them the game.

"This is truly a remarkably bad run from Brett Maher. So bad it’s almost impressive," Barstool Sports wrote.

That might be the last time the Cowboys let Brett Maher kick for them again.

Dallas leads San Francisco 7-3 in the second quarter. Catch the action on FOX.