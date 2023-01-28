Look: Brittany Mahomes Responds To Cincinnati Mayor's Shot At Patrick Mahomes

The smack talk prior to Sunday's AFC Championship Game matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals has been off the charts.

It hasn't just been fans of the two sides, which met in the game a year ago, with the Bengals defeating the Chiefs, that have exchanged barbs in the days leading up to the game, but players and even politicians.

Aftab Pureval, the mayor of Cincinnati, went viral Friday after he proclaimed Sunday "They Gotta Play Us Day" in his city. In the process, he took a major shot at Patrick Mahomes, writing that Joe Burrow has been asked by city officials to take a paternity test to determine whether he's the father of Patrick Mahomes. Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes in his NFL career.

Quentin Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, has now responded. As has Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes quoted Lucas' tweet with a two-word message for Pureval: "WEAK & embarrassing."

Brittany Mahomes, who has been dating Patrick since the two were in high school, has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, particularly on social media.

We'll know Sunday whether she and her husband will have the last laugh. Patrick Mahomes will take the field despite suffering a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.

The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.