Look: Brock Purdy Made NFL History In 49ers' Win Saturday

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in Brock Purdy's first career playoff start on Saturday.

Despite showing some jitters in the first half, Purdy picked apart the Seahawks' defense in the third and fourth quarters tonight. He completed 18 of 30 passing attempts for 332 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score to his stat line, as well.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, Purdy's electric afternoon made NFL history.

Specifically, Purdy became the first rookie quarterback to tally four total touchdowns in a playoff game.

Since taking over as the 49ers' starter in early-December, Purdy has done nothing but lead San Francisco to victories.

He's a perfect 6-0 as San Francisco's QB1, and he's shown no signs of slowing down.

Saturday's 332-yard outing marked a career high for Purdy, and today's game overall might have just been the rookie's best yet.

The 49ers will now take on the higher-seeded winner of Cowboys-Buccaneers/Vikings-Giants in the Divisional Round next weekend.

While San Francisco's next opponent is uncertain, one thing is clear - Brock Purdy has made his case to be the 49ers' full-time starter.