Look: Chiefs Fans Swarm To Arrowhead Stadium In Viral Video

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs fans appear to be growing restless.

After securing the AFC's No. 1 seed and a bye in the first round of the playoffs, Kansas City returns to action today and will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round.

According to a tweet from NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe this morning, Chiefs fans are coming out to support the Kansas City franchise en masse.

They've even been lining up to begin tailgating festivities since the night before.

Here's a look at the now-viral video Wolfe shared to social media.

Kansas City is attempting to advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship game this Saturday.

To do that, they'll have to take down one of the hottest teams in football of late.

Heading into today's contest, Jacksonville has won six straight games and are 8-2 over their past 10. The Jaguars completed a massive, 27-point comeback in the wild card round last weekend to defeat the Chargers.

Luckily for the Chiefs, they have one of the best home field advantages in all of the NFL.

Arrowhead Stadium is consistently labeled as one of the most difficult opposing venues to play in. According to NBC Sports, it holds approximately 77,000 spectators and holds the Guiness World Record for being the loudest open outdoor air stadium in the world.

Kickoff for Chiefs-Jaguars is set for 4:30 p.m. EST.