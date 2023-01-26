Look: Chiefs Player Makes Bold Statement About Bengals Offense

Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will be as good as high-level football gets.

As evidenced by the meager one-point spread in favor of the Chiefs, the general public has trouble separating Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

But don't tell that to linebacker Willie Gay. In his mind, the Bengals don't bring anything to the table.

A reporter asked Gay, "What is it about that Bengals offense that impresses you the most?"

Willie's reply: "Nothing."

Ice cold. Willie would expound on his thoughts leading up to the Sunday matchup.

"I'm just excited to be playing football, man. Like Coach Reid say, 'we don't do no talking, we just go handle business when it's time to go.'"

Clearly not one for flashy soundbites and trash talk, Gay would prefer to get on the field take home another victory en route to the Super Bowl. Of course, in order to do that, he and the rest of the Chiefs defense will have to find a way to slow down Burrow and company, something they've struggled to do in three straight losses to the Bengals, including last season's AFC Championship Game.

Gay's assessment of the Bengals reached the ears of standout receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Not wanting to lend credibility to Willie's remarks, Chase declined giving a response.

"Willie? The linebacker? I ain't got no response for him. We gonna get him."

If these barbs serve as any indication, Sunday's game could get testy.