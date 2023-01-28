Look: Chiefs Receiver Posts Cryptic Message Before AFC Championship

There's been a whole lot of smack talk exchanged between fans, players and even politicians ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman fired the latest shot — sort of.

Hardman posted a photo to Twitter of himself holding a finger in front of his helmet in a "shush" gesture on Friday afternoon.

Many fans have interpreted the photo as a message to the Bengals that the Chiefs don't need to talk smack; they'll send a message with their performance instead.

"This trash talk is great," one fan tweeted. "I don't even mind Burrow or the Bengals but of course the Chiefs are going to take them down Sunday."

"Ain't no talking straight business," another wrote.

Others have found Hardman's post noteworthy because they've taken it as a sign that he will suit up on Sunday. Hardman has missed the Chiefs' past 10 games due to an injury to his pelvis. He's listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Hardman played a significant role for the Chiefs when healthy. He caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games while rushing for another two scores.

If Hardman can return to the field against the Bengals, it would give another weapon to a Chief offense that could see its two biggest stars limited by injury. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play despite suffering a high ankle sprain during last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while tight end Travis Kelce is listed as questionable after reportedly tweaking his back Friday.

The two teams will be able to settle their talking on the field when Sunday's game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.