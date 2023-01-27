Look: Childhood Photo Of Joe Burrow Going Viral On Friday

Joe Burrow has become the arch-nemesis of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs during his NFL career, including last year's win in the AFC Championship Game. The two sides will square off again this weekend with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line when the Bengals travel to Kansas City on Sunday.

There was a time, however, when Burrow would have fit right in with the home fans in Arrowhead Stadium.

Jimmy Burrow, Joe's father, tweeted a photo of Joe as a toddler wearing a Chiefs helmet while watching an Arena Football League game on Friday morning.

"Joe watching an Iowa Barnstormer game with his Mom," Jimmy wrote. "Won't be wearing that helmet Sunday. Who Dey."

No surprise, the cute photo of the superstar quarterback has generated quite a bit of attention on social media.

"Joe Burrow... once a Chiefs fan?" television broadcaster Julie Dolan tweeted. "Shout out to his dad for sharing this gem!"

"Imagine growing up to beat and dominate the team that was your boyhood favorite," a fan wrote. "No wonder there's something really special with Burrow and how he's played Kansas City. Win #4 and advance to the Super Bowl."

Burrow's domination of the Chiefs — and the fact that two of his three wins over Mahomes and company have come in Kansas City — have led some Bengals fans to dub Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead" in advance of this week's grudge match.

If Burrow is able to keep the streak alive and lead the Bengals to a fourth straight victory over the Chiefs, they'll return to the Super Bowl for the second season in a row.