Look: Cincinnati Mayor Issues Response To Travis Kelce's Postgame Message

Travis Kelce wasn't leaving Arrowhead Stadium without the last word.

After the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kelce accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy, given to the winner of the AFC Championship, before addressing Aftab Pureval, the Mayor of Cincinnati, who's been craftily trolling the Chiefs on social media for a week.

"How about this beautiful trophy?" Kelce said. "I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati Mayor: Know your role and shut your mouth, ya jabroni."

Mayor Pureval had no choice but to wave his white flag.

"Yeah. Deserved that," Mayor Pureval said. "Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!"

Mayor Pureval and Quinton Lucas, the Mayor of Kansas City, had fun jabbing at each other ahead of the AFC Championship.

The two made a playful bet on the game, with the losing mayor needing to wear an article of clothing branded with the winning Mayor's team, per Pureval's Twitter.

Mayor Pureval also declared Jan. 29 as "They Gotta Play Us Day," inspired by one of Bengals coach Zac Taylor's pregame speeches. Toward the end of November, the Bengals were 6-4 and about to play four-straight teams who made the playoffs in 2021. While most people were focused on the strength of the Bengals' schedule, Taylor was focused on the strength of the Bengals, reminding the team that "they gotta play us."

While declaring this official holiday in Cincinnati, Mayor Pureval cut no corners trolling Kansas City.

"Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test to confirm whether or not he's his father," Pureval said.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is now 3-1 against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Kelce won't let anyone forget it.