Look: Colts Tweet 5-Word Message To Frank Reich

Frank Reich wasn't out of a job for long.

A few months after being fired by the Indianapolis Colts midway through the 2022 season, Reich has landed on his feet, being hired Thursday as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Reich, who played quarterback for the Panthers during the franchise's inaugural season in 1995, was the first head coach hired during the 2023 cycle.

Reich's hire has begotten lots of social media reaction from Panthers fans and others on social media, much of it positive.

His former team has now chimed in, as well.

The Colts' official Twitter account tweeted a message of congratulations to Reich following the Panthers' official announcement of his hire.

"Congratulations to this good man!" the Colts tweeted.

Reich led Indianapolis to two playoff appearances during his five seasons with the franchise. He amassed a record of 40-33-1. He started the 2022 campaign 3-5-1 before being fired and replaced by Jeff Saturday.

In Carolina, Reich will be tasked with doing one of the few things he struggled to do in Indianapolis: find and develop a quarterback that the franchise can build around.

We should know in the coming months whether that signal-caller will come from another team or the NFL Draft, where the Panthers hold the No. 9 overall pick.