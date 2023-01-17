Look: Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices Are Soaring

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If you're thinking about making a trip to San Francisco this weekend to watch the 49ers take on the Cowboys in the Divisional Round, you better be prepared to break the bank.

Ticket prices for Sunday's matchup have soared in the hours since Dallas' 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay last night.

In fact, according to the Athletic's David Lombardi this Tuesday, tickets for 49ers-Cowboys are now selling for an average price of $1,420 on the secondary market - an increase of 73 percent from Monday evening.

Huh, so that's what happens when "America's Team" wins its first road playoff game since 1992.

Simply using the word "win," though, might be doing a disservice to how good the Cowboys actually looked last night.

Dallas thoroughly dominated the Bucs for the entirety of Monday's contest. They led 18-0 at halftime and rode the red-hot arm of Dak Prescott in the third and fourth quarters to victory.

Speaking of Prescott, the Cowboys' quarterback broke two notable records on Monday night.

Prescott's 11 consecutive completions set a new Dallas postseason record and his streak of four straight playoff games with a rush and pass touchdown made NFL postseason history, too.

Fans should prepare for rising ticket prices so long as the Cowboys remain in the postseason.

If Dallas manages to beat San Francisco this weekend and matches up with NFC East rival Philadelphia in the conference championship, expect ticket prices to get even crazier.