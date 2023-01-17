Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Skip Bayless Tonight

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to come up with a better way of ticking off a fanbase than jinxing a game outcome.

There's the tried-and-true method of jinxing a kicker before a field goal attempt. The rapper Drake has also been accused of jinxing teams and athletes on an astounding number of occasions.

Firmly in the jinxing discussion is Skip Bayless. The Fox Sports commentator is aware of the reputation he carries, but remained steadfast tonight in backing his Dallas Cowboys against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"As promised on my podcast, tonight I wear this Dak jersey, to unjinx the Jinxed Blue Jerseys the Cowboys are wearing at GOAT. Doing my part. Ride or cry," the controversial personality tweeted.

Cowboys fans took note, and for every Twitter user supporting his choice there were others chastising Bayless for mushing the game.

"Bucs by 100. Skip is the ultimate jinx," tweeted one user.

"I know you got a Brady jersey underneath that one," joked another account.

Another fan quote-tweeted Bayless and, in deadpan fashion, congratulated Tom Brady on tonight's victory.

Always crafty and aware of how to provoke sports fans, Bayless has bought himself Likes and Retweets regardless of tonight's outcome. Cowboys fans had just better hope Skip's content didn't come at their team's expense.