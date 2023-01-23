Look: Cowboys' Postgame Tweet Takes Clear Shot At Dak Prescott

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The official Dallas Cowboys twitter account isn't holding back.

After the team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday, the Cowboys didn't bite their tongue when publicizing what went wrong.

"Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds," the Cowboys tweeted.

Prescott completed 23-of-37 passes for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, which he took full responsibility for.

"On the first one, I hitched one too many times with [Michael Gallup]," Prescott said. "Understandably, hitching three times, thought I was gonna go on a scramble but the guy just came back to the ball and made a play. I've gotta throw that one away or use my feet and get out of the pocket. On the second one, the nickel [cornerback] squeezed, and I tried to throw it to CeeDee; but the [defender] was able to make a play on it. He tipped it in the air and to the [middle linebacker].

"Those are throws you can't have, not in the playoffs," he added. "Not when you're playing a team like that [and] on the road. No excuses for it. Those are 100% on me."

The Cowboys tweet also contained a link to an article on their website, which took no mercy.

On the Cowboys' final offensive drive, receiver Dalton Schultz was pushed backward as he went out of bounds (by rule, not stopping the clock). With 10 seconds left to play, the Cowboys were still at their own 24 yardline.

The team website can vivaciously describe what happened next:

"What came [after Schultz's play] was a gadget play that achieved nothing," the Cowboys website reads. "And as special as the regular season was and postseason might've been, that's exactly what the Cowboys walk into the offseason with: nothing."