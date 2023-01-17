Look: Dak Prescott Is Furious With The Cowboys' Kicker Tonight

Remember the old LeBron James quote that began with, "Not one, not two, not three...?"

Contrary to popular belief, the former Heat superstar wasn't talking about his soon-to-be dynasty in Miami - he was predicting how many extra points Cowboys' placekicker Brett Maher would miss during Monday night's Wild Card game.

While we're joking about the LeBron quote, we're serious about Maher failing to convert a whopping four extra point tries tonight.

Although Maher's struggles haven't made much of a difference on the scoreboard with the Cowboys up 24-0, Dak Prescott does not appear to be happy about it.

After Maher's third point-after miss of the evening, Prescott could be seen fuming on the Dallas sidelines.

Our best lip-reading experts have pegged Dak as saying something along the lines of, "Go for f--king [two]."

It's hard to fault Prescott here.

Even with the scoreline being so lopsided, Maher has cost the Cowboys four easy points tonight.

It's yet to be seen if Dallas will pull their kicker tonight in order to prevent any further damage from taking place.

Should the Cowboys advance to the Divisional Round, they'll certainly need a better kicking performance than they've seen from Maher on Monday night.

Dallas remains on top of Tampa Bay 24-0 through two and a half quarters this evening.