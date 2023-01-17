Look: Dallas Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Moments after the Dallas Cowboys had routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, in Monday night's wild-card game, Trevon Diggs had just one thing on his mind: Getting even with Stephen A. Smith.

In a social media clip relayed by SportsCenter, Diggs took to social media and delivered a message to the ESPN personality.

"We just won. What was the score? 31-14. Stephen A., watch your mouth."

Stephen A. Smith has a rich history of sparring with Cowboys fans, as he's delighted in pointing out the team's shortcomings.

Often finding the most provocative way to make his points and generate debate, Smith has delivered hot takes this season such as Dak Prescott being the Cowboys' "weak link."

Now that the Cowboys have a postseason win under the belt thanks to the dynamic play of Prescott, fans can proudly tell Stephen A. he was wrong.

Hilariously, Diggs wasn't content to merely trash-talk Stephen A. on the field. Trevon showed off his petty side with a meme posted on Instagram Stories.

Featuring an image of Smith in a Tom Brady jersey and Buccaneers hat, Diggs pasted a clown emoji on Stephen A.'s nose and even tagged him for good measure.

One thing's for sure: Stephen A. will have added incentive to root for the San Francisco 49ers when Dallas faces them on the 22nd.