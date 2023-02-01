Look: Damar Hamlin 'Challenging' Tom Brady, LeBron James

While it didn't necessarily happen amid the best circumstances, Damar Hamlin has become a name virtually all NFL fans know.

The Buffalo Bills safety continues to use his newfound platform for good.

Hamlin took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he is partnering with the American Heart Association to promote CPR education. Hamlin's life was saved in part by CPR performed by trainers after he experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As part of the partnership, Hamlin challenged three other people to learn CPR and donate to the American Heart Association. He swung big, choosing Tom Brady, LeBron James and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field," Hamlin said. "And CPR could easily save your life or someone you love. That's why I'm proud to announce that I'm partnering with the American Heart Association and kicking off Damar Hamlin's Three For Heart CPR Challenge.

"To kick things off, I'm challenging the GOATs. LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama, you've all been challenged."

This isn't the first time since his on-field collapse that Hamlin has sought to give back. After a GoFundMe for his charity foundation went viral, collecting nearly $9 million in donations, he announced that he would allocate the funds to charities that support young people through education and sports.

Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery, being discharged from the hospital on Jan. 11 and watching the Bills' playoff loss to the Bengals from a suite inside Highmark Stadium. He addressed fans in a video message for the first time on Saturday, thanking them for the love and support.