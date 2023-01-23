Look: Damar Hamlin Has 6-Word Message Following Bills' Playoff Loss

Damar Hamlin Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Damar Hamlin was able to attend Sunday's playoff game between the Bills and Bengals.

Unfortunately, Hamlin didn't experience the sweet taste of victory while watching from a suite.

The Bills fell to the Bengals 27-10, ending their season in the process.

On Sunday night, Hamlin took to Twitter with a six-word message: "We’ll be back… don’t even trip."

Damar Hamlin is clearly confident the Bills will bounce back next season. But that's what we all thought last year, too.

The reality is the Bills have some tough questions to answer this coming offseason. One of those questions is the running game, which has yet to become any sort of threat in recent years.

If the Bills can get Allen a legitimate rushing attack they could be in better business next season.

In the meantime, it's still unclear if Hamlin will play football again, let alone next season. We'll be tracking his progress in the months to come.