Look: Damar Hamlin Makes Return To Bills' Facility

Seemingly every time the NFL world gets an update about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, it brings good news.

That wonderful trend continued Saturday.

A picture posted to Instagram by Bills safety Matt Milano appears to show Hamlin back in the team's practice facility for the first time since he experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Milano's photo shows Hamlin smiling and talking with a teammate.

"Damar Hamlin is on Matt Milano's Instagram story today," Julianne Pelusi of WGRZ tweeted. "Looks like he's back at the Bills' training facility."

Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, two days after he was transported from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center back to Buffalo. According to a statement from the Bills, he is continuing to rehab at home and with the team.

The Bills' team and the rest of the NFL have rallied around Hamlin since he received CPR on the field. Players and coaches around the league honored him with t-shirts that they wore prior to Week 18 games, and the Bills wore a special patch on their uniforms.

Meanwhile, donations flooded into a GoFundMe started by Hamlin's charity to raise money for a toy drive in his hometown of Pittsburgh, with nearly $9 million donated in total.

Hamlin has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he won't participate in the playoffs. The Bills will open postseason play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

But simply seeing Hamlin once again smiling and interacting with his teammates in person represents amazing news.