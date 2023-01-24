Look: Damar Hamlin's Tuesday Announcement Is Going Viral

The Buffalo Bills' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday didn't go as the team hoped, with the Bengals cruising to a 27-10 victory and ending the Bills' season in the process.

But the game did provide one thing worth celebrating. Bills safety Damar Hamlin attended the matchup, making his first public appearance since he experienced cardiac arrest on the field Jan. 2.

Tuesday, Hamlin tweeted a message of gratitude for all those who offered him prayers and well-wishes following the scary incident. He also hinted at a forthcoming announcement.

"Thankful for all the GENUINE love, thoughts & prayers from all across the world," Hamlin tweeted. "Y'all will hear from me soon!"

Football fans were once again happy to hear from Hamlin.

His reference to a coming announcement has widely been interpreted as a response to a social media conspiracy theory that he has been portrayed by an actor since his release from the hospital. Hamlin has not been filmed speaking since the incident, although he has been active on social media and was filmed cheering from a suite at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

While Hamlin reportedly still has a long way to go in his recovery, the progress he's shown since needing CPR on the field a little more than three weeks ago has been remarkable. Hamlin was released from the hospital on Jan. 11 and has been a regular in the Bills' training facility since then.

Following his on-field collapse, the sports world came together, not only by praying for his recovery but by flooding a GoFundMe organized by Hamlin's charity foundation to fund a toy drive for children with nearly $9 million in donations.

Here's hoping Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery, and that he waits until he's ready to eventually addresses the world.