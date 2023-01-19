Look: Daniel Jones Is Going Viral For Dance Moves At Giants Practice

Daniel Jones can throw. But on Thursday, he proved he can also throw down.

The New York Giants quarterback hit the popular football celebration move "the griddy" at the final team practice of the week ahead of the Giants game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

Jones had the rest of the team jumping up and down around him.

Jones emerged as one of the stars of the NFL's Wild Card weekend, throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 78 yards in the Giants' win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Still, AthlonSports writers predict a clean sweep of the Giants for the Eagles this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Giants lost to the top-seeded Eagles twice during the regular season, getting blown out 48-22 in Philadelphia in Week 14 and losing 22-16 at home in Week 18 in a game that very few starters for either team played in.

The Eagles have won nine in a row at home over the Giants. Saturday's matchup will be the first time the division rivals have met in the postseason since the NFC Divisional Round during the 2008 season, which Philadelphia won.