Look: Derek Carr Took An Interesting Trip On Saturday

NFL QB Derek Carr

It's been a stressful and eventful couple of weeks for NFL quarterback Derek Carr.

The Raiders are officially moving on from the veteran quarterback as they seek out a new franchise leader. It's a shocking decision, and one that impacts Carr in every facet of life.

Carr is relying on his faith to get through it. So much so, the NFL quarterback preached at the Church of Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Take a look:

During his sermon, Derek Carr talks about his faith and how it helps him remain positive. He says he's overcome negative because of his beliefs.

That's a pretty cool outlook to have, all things considered. Hope can help anyone have a positive mindset.

Carr will likely find his new NFL home this coming offseason. He should have plenty of trade suitors.