Look: Derek Carr's Reaction To NFL Pro Bowl Invite Is Going Viral

It was a tumultuous 2022 season for Derek Carr. His Las Vegas Raiders finished woefully short of playoff contention, and he wrapped the year by saying goodbye to his teammates for good.

But Carr, who's widely expected to be traded to a new team for 2023, gets to wrap the campaign on an upbeat note. He was selected as an alternate behind Joe Burrow for the upcoming Pro Bowl game — which will, ironically, be played in Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders.

It's Carr's first time getting a Pro Bowl nod since 2017, which he playfully referenced in a tweet Tuesday.

Along with laughing emojis, Carr wrote "Well...maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas!"

As he alluded to, Carr's legacy may have helped him get the call for this year's Pro Bowl game. The lifelong Raider was eventually replaced at quarterback by Jarrett Stidham toward the end of the 2022 campaign, capping a season of underwhelming play.

So, it's possible the league is making amends to Carr for prior Pro Bowl snubs. Either way, he'll have the opportunity to participate in a fun flag football game and perhaps show other teams what sort of shape he's in.

Despite being expected to move on from Carr, the Raiders acknowledged the quarterback's accomplishment on Twitter.