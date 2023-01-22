Skip to main content

Look: Dianna Russini's Sideline Photo In Buffalo Is Going Viral

ESPN's Dianna Russini

ESPN's Dianna Russini

It's a cold one out there in Buffalo this Sunday afternoon. ESPN's Dianna Russini is enjoying the winter wonderland. 

Russini, who's in Buffalo to provide coverage of today's Bengals-Bills playoff game, just posted sideline photo of herself on Twitter. 

She's clearly enjoying the pregame festivities. 

"let it snow," Russini wrote. 

Take a look

It looks like she's having fun. Buffalo Bills fans are, too. 

Today's winner will move on to face the Chiefs in next weekend's AFC Championship. 

Catch the action on CBS. 