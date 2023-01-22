Look: Dianna Russini's Sideline Photo In Buffalo Is Going Viral
It's a cold one out there in Buffalo this Sunday afternoon. ESPN's Dianna Russini is enjoying the winter wonderland.
Russini, who's in Buffalo to provide coverage of today's Bengals-Bills playoff game, just posted sideline photo of herself on Twitter.
She's clearly enjoying the pregame festivities.
"let it snow," Russini wrote.
Take a look.
It looks like she's having fun. Buffalo Bills fans are, too.
Today's winner will move on to face the Chiefs in next weekend's AFC Championship.
Catch the action on CBS.