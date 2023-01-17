Look: Dick Vitale Reveals His Cowboys-Bucs Prediction

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The football world is waiting with bated breath for tonight's wild-card showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

While football analysts have spent the week predicting whether Dak Prescott or Tom Brady would emerge victorious, one pick came from an unlikely source: College basketball broadcasting legend Dick Vitale.

"Dickie V," as he's affectionately nicknamed, firmly planted his flag tonight. He's going with Mike Evans and the Bucs to spring the upset.

"I can't wait! I've been a season ticket-holder for years," Vitale began. "Tonight, we're finally going to see the real Bucs team. Defense, offense, and the goat, Tom Brady, will get it done.

They will beat the Cowboys tonight, 29-22."

How's that for a prediction? Vitale doesn't half-step anything, and that goes for his football predictions as well, adding in a final score just for good measure.

Will Vitale look like a genius in hindsight, or will his beloved Bucs come up short under the spotlight? Football fans will find out momentarily.