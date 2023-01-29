Look: Different Video Angle Shows DeVonta Smith Dropped Pass

The Eagles got away with one, and it just might change the outcome of the NFC Championship.

The Eagles went four it on fourth down in enemy territory and converted, thanks to a sensational one-handed catch by DeVonta Smith.

Philadelphia scored a few players later to take an early 7-0 lead over the 49ers.

However, a different video angle clearly shows Smith did not maintain possession throughout the duration of the catch. Ball hits the ground, but the refs missed it.

"The Devonta Smith one-handed catch should've actually been incomplete as the ball clearly hit the ground. Eagles hurried to the line, seems like the 49ers didn't get the correct angle in time. Huge, huge miss," Ari Meirov wrote.

"NFL rigged," PFT Commenter wrote.

"The way Devonta Smith was hurrying his teammates made me think he knew he didn’t catch that, and they snapped it quickly. But doesn’t seem any angle TV had was gonna overturn it. What a catch on fourth down. #Eagles," Mike Greenberg said.

"Check that: Devonta Smith is a freaking baller. Even if it wasn’t a catch," Jim Rome said.

The Eagles got away with one and it could have a huge impact on this one.

Catch the game on FOX.