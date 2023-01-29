Look: Eagles, 49ers Players Getting Chippy Before Kickoff

Tensions are running high, from Philadelphia to San Francisco and back.

Before the start of the NFC Championship, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward exchanged words before getting into a shoving match at Lincoln Financial Field.

Besides being the top two teams in the NFC, this matchup pins the No. 1 and No. 2 defenses in the league, in terms of yards allowed per game, against each other.

With a Super Bowl trip on the line, neither team is taking the game lightly, not even in warmups.

The 49ers arrived in Philadelphia riding a 12-game winning streak built on a dynamic defense and the success of their third starting quarterback, rookie Brock Purdy.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts, coming off a shoulder injury, protected the football and looked back to normal while leading the Eagles to a demanding 38-7 victory over the New York Giants in the divisional round.

AthlonSports predicts a slim 27-24 Eagles victory.

The NFC Championship kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.