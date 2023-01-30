Look: Eagles Have 5-Word Message After Winning NFC Championship

The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII after a dominating defensive performance on Sunday. The Eagles held the San Francisco 49ers to just one score in their 31-7 NFC Championship victory.

Now, one win away from being national champions, the team can't contain its excitement.

"SUPER BOWL HERE WE COME," the Eagles tweeted.

The Eagles have proven themselves as the team to beat by trouncing the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round before clobbering the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They started the season 8-0 before ending it 14-3, securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the first-round bye.

The organization heads to its fourth-ever Super Bowl appearance. Philadelphia brought home its first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.

The Eagles will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals in Glendale, Arizona in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

