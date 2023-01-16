Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset

Eli Manning © Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night.

Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory.

"Let’s Goooooooo!" he tweeted.

Eli Manning knows a thing or two about playoff upsets. He led the Giants on a few improbable playoff runs during his illustrious career.

Now, it's Daniel Jones' turn to shock the NFL world. Can he pull off another stunner in Philly next weekend?

The Giants battle the Eagles next weekend for the right to move on to the NFC Championship.