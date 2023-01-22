Look: Emmitt Smith's 2-Word Message For The Dallas Cowboys Is Going Viral

Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith's fandom seems to be solidified.

He's riding with the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith, one of the most prolific running backs in NFL history, sent a message to his former team of 13 years.

"Let's go Dallas Cowboys," Smith tweeted.

The Cowboys selected Smith in the 17th overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. In his first season, he rushed for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year and the first of eight career Pro Bowl nods. He was most lethal during the 1995 season, when he recorded career highs in rushing yards (1,773), rushing touchdowns (25) and receptions (62).

Over his 15 year career, Smith rushed for 18,355 yards and 164 touchdowns. He also caught 515 passes for 3,224 yards and 11 touchdowns. Smith posted 11-straight 1,000+ rushing yard seasons.

Smith capped off his NFL career with two years on the Arizona Cardinals, but he's a Cowboy at heart.

The Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rivalrous divisional round matchup.

From 1982-1996, the Cowboys and 49ers combined to win eight of 15 Super Bowls, but it's been 26 years since either team won a championship.

AthlonSports predicts the 49ers will take one step closer to the glory days with a 31-28 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.