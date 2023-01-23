Look: Erin Andrews Uses 3 Words To Describe The Cowboys-49ers Game

Erin Andrews © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Erin Andrews saw Sunday's playoff game between the Cowboys and 49ers up close and personal.

Andrews, 44, provided sideline coverage for FOX during the game.

After witnessing the Niners' 19-12 victory over Dallas, Andrews took to Twitter to react.

"What a battle," she tweeted.

Sunday's NFC Playoff bout was probably the most physical game of the postseason so far. Both the Niners and Cowboys played very well in the trenches.

The difference wound up being Dak Prescott's two interceptions. Had he taken care of the football the Cowboys might have won the game.

It's also worth mentioning the 49ers' rushing attack really got going in the second half. We've seen that story before. San Francisco wears opponents down.

The Niners take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship next weekend. Erin Andrews will be on the sideline in Philly to provide coverage.