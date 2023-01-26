Look: ESPN Computer Model Makes Picks For Conference Championship Games

Two wins are all that stand between four teams and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

With the conclusion of the divisional playoffs last weekend, the Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles and 49ers are the only four teams left in the NFL postseason this year.

As conference championship Sunday draws closer, ESPN's NFL Football Power Index projections were updated to reflect each remaining team's odds of winning their respective conference, as well as appearing in and winning the Super Bowl.

Kansas City remains ESPN's odds-on favorite to win both the AFC championship and the Super Bowl.

According to the latest projections, the Chiefs have a 66.4 percent chance to advance past the conference title game and a 47.6 percent shot at becoming world champions.

Next up is the Philadelphia Eagles, who have ESPN's second-best odds to take home the Lombardi Trophy. Philadelphia has a 64.9 percent chance to beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship this weekend and 22.9 percent odds to win pro football's biggest game.

Jumping back to the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals hold ESPN's third-best odds to win the Super Bowl. However, they carry the worst odds to advance this weekend. Although the Bengals have a 22.7 percent chance to win the Super Bowl, they only possess about a one in three (33.6 percent) shot at beating Kansas City this Sunday.

Entering conference championship weekend with the lowest odds to win the Super Bowl are the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN's computer projections gave the 49ers just a 6.8 percent chance to win their next two games and a 35.1 percent chance to defeat the Eagles this weekend.

Do you agree with ESPN's latest projections? If not, which teams do you believe have the best shot at winning the Super Bowl this year?